BJP lodges complaints with EC against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kaoor in a complaint letter to the Election Commission objected the content of the AAP's FM radio advertisement.

Published: 27th April 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The BJP in Delhi on Saturday filed two complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over a ‘misleading’ radio advertisement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the Centre’s allocation of funds to the national capital, and his “instigating religious sentiments”. In the first complaint, Delhi BJP spokesperson Parveen Shakar Kapoor said the facts presented by Kejriwal were incorrect and provoking. “In the radio advertisement, the CM can be heard electorally provoking the people of Delhi that the Central government collects thousands of crores of rupees in revenue from Delhi but gives back around partly Rs 325 crore,” reads the complaint letter.

It claimed that the Centre allocates around Rs 40,000- Rs 50,000 crore for the service, welfare, and betterment of Delhiites every year. “It is the Central government which maintains the Delhi Police, spending Rs 7,881 crore annually on it for maintaining law and order of the city, and spends around Rs 40,000 crore annually on Delhi Metro, road infrastructure, Yamuna cleaning, hospitals, Delhi University etc., which directly benefits the people of Delhi.”

The BJP has requested the election commissioner to review the contents of the advertisement and block it, if the objection is found valid. In another complaint, BJP’s national secretary RP Singh and advocate Neeraj said Kejriwal, by referring to BJP chief Amit Shah’s statement on driving out infiltrators, was trying to win Muslim votes by misleading them and appealing to their religious sentiments.

“Citing the BJP’s elections manifesto, Shah had on April 10 said that with the help of the National Register of Citizens, the party would drive out infiltrators from India and protect the Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists. But the Delhi CM is not only trying to defame Shah by distorting this statement, but also instigating religious sentiments in violation the Model Code of Conduct,” Singh said. The AAP leaders could not be reached for their comment.

TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Election Commission BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

