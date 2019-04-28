An array of new additions to inspire your home decor

Express News Service By

The Decor Kart, one of India’s top home decor online destinations, has introduced new decor additions, each offering a distinctive look. The collection is a blend of modern and contemporary, designed exclusively to make your space stand out.

The Decor Kart’s new additions include:

Vintage Clocks: Take a step back in time with intriguing classically-styled table clocks. A unique and eye-catching addition to your home, these old-fashioned timepieces will create an ambience of sophisticated elegance. Undeniably nostalgic and definitely charming, the clocks also embrace modern convenience with ease.

Table Runners: Add instant elegance to your table setting with unique table runners. If one really wants to set themselves apart, they cam complement their tablescape with unique patterned table runners for an extra element of glam. Coming in three types of fabric – jacquard, silk and cotton – you are sure to find something that suits your sense of style.

Charger Plates: It is a simple and instant way to elevate the look of your dining table. They add depth and dimension to each place setting while serving as a convenient display space for each plate. Chargers allow you to establish a uniform look for your next dinner party.

Wall Accents: Accents for your wall not only add dimension to your decor space, they also define your personality and sense of style.

AT: LG-05, Select Citywalk, Saket, and Showroom No. 3, Malviya Nagar