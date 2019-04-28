Celebrating the true spirit of womanhood in Noida's Satyam Fashion Institute

Home The Sunday Standard

Triptych 2019 saw the ravishing attires designed by the 73 graduating students from different specialisations, including Fashion Design, PGDFD and Lifestyle Accessories.

Published: 28th April 2019

Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida celebrated the true spirit of womanhood through its annual design show Triptych 2019 at NCUI Auditorium, Siri Fort in New Delhi. This glamorous event provided a platform to showcase the ravishing attires designed by the 73 graduating students from different specialisations, including Fashion Design, PGDFD and Lifestyle Accessories. In all, there were 20 theme-based sequences, including Crossing the Boundaries, Cenderawasih- The Bird of Paradise, Ardhanari, Vintage to Vogue, Kala Taqseem Nahi Hoti, Kravisiya, Versalies, Dreams of Beauty, Equality in Diversity, Face Off - Don’t Judge Book by its Cover, Rang Laal and Frosting Eve.

The award for the ‘Best Research Work’ was presented to the Collection Vintage to Vogue designed by Tayaba Ahmed, Vidya Bisht, Anjul Rajput and Diksha Srivastava. They presented fashionable attires for the elderly incorporating features like magnetic fasteners and velcro. 

The ‘Best Graduation Portfolio Collection’ award was given to Cenderawasih - The Bird of Paradise, an ethnic wear collection by Priyanka, Prateeksha, Swapnil and Shivani Bhandari. The collection was inspired by the bird cuckoo.

The ‘Best Surface Exploration’ award went to Navrasa - Equality in Diversity designed by Shivangi, Shivani Sharma, Shweta Pandey and Varsha Yadav. The award for ‘Most Commercially Viable Collection’ went to Face off - Don’t Judge Book by its Cover designed by Akshita Mehra, Suryanshi Tyagi and Kanupriya Sisodia.

Crossing the Boundaries by Sakshi, Shreya, Riya and Shubhi bagged the “Most Innovative Collection’ award while Kravisiya - Strength of Matroyshka by Varnika Garg, Richa Singh, Vishakha Jain got the ‘Best Muslin Toils Collection’ award

Triptych’s ‘Designers of the Year’ award was presented jointly to two collections — The Song of Ice and Water by Preet, Kavita and Neha and Kala Tazseem Nahi Hoti by Avnika Singh, Sajni Shah and Neha Tomar.

