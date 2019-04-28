Home The Sunday Standard

Nick of time

Director Nick Park of Wallace & Gromit fame, talks about Early Man, his love for stop-motion clay animation, and recording with Tom Hiddleston.

Dug and Hognob in a still from the film

Stop-motion clay animation is what animator/director Nick Park excels at. The creator of Britain’s beloved Wallace and Gromit series and films, Park is also the director and animator behind Academy Award-winning films like Creature Comforts (1989), The Wrong Trousers (1993), A Close Shave (1995) and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005). Ahead of the premiere of his latest film, Early Man, the 60-year-old chats with us on his love for all things pre-historic, giving Tom Hiddleston a shoulder massage, and his upcoming projects. Excerpts:  

Early Man United

Early Man revolves around a plucky cave man named Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne), his wild boar sidekick Hognob (Nick Park) and their tribe, who face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth (voiced by Tom Hiddleston) plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant mine, forcing Dug and his clan to dig for precious metals. Not ready to go down without a fight, Dug and Hognob must unite their people in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy, and this comes in the form of a football match. 

A pre-historic comedy in the backdrop of a football match is not exactly a combination made in heaven, but Park says that is what lends to the humour of the film. “I was sketching cavemen holding clubs and they looked like bats to me. I thought they could be playing baseball first, but to sort of fit it into a tribal scheme of things, we needed a more tribal sport. That’s when we came up with football, and the whole thing evolved from there,” begins Park. 

“Because it was about cavemen and football, I pitched the idea of a team called ‘Early Man United’. That was kind of a joke. But we weren’t allowed to use a reference to Manchester United, because of their branding. It was a massive undertaking and a very different world which was quite scary and exciting, but quite good to have a new challenge,” he adds.  

Chasing goals

Shooting the film was a challenge. “We made the backgrounds digitally, and for the pitch we used different chunks to move the figurines around. We kept the main characters clay and stop motion, and because football is an action sport, it was hard to pull this off. It had to be dramatic, cinematic and funny at the same time. So, we used references from actual football matches,” offers Nick. 

“Sometimes, we would get a video camera and go outside and film ourselves playing football, especially when I was trying to explain a piece of action to an animator. But we cannot play as well as professionals, of course, so for a lot of it, we looked up videos on YouTube. For instance, there is a scene where the goalkeeper saves a goal with his foot, and then winks at his teammate, and we used the inspiration from a match where Ronaldo commits a bit of a foul, and then winks at his teammate. I am not really a football fan myself, so I wanted to make the film an entertaining story for non football fans too, and having enough richness in there so the football fans will enjoy it too,” he elaborates. 

On Tom of things

Park has voiced Hognob in the film, and he enjoyed doing it. He recounts a funny instance that happened while recording with Tom Hiddleston, who voices Lord Nooth (the antagonist). “I was recording with Tom Hiddleston in the sound booth and he had to make a sort of wobbly noise that one makes when being given a massage. He wasn’t getting it right, so I said, ‘Tom why don't I come in and give you a massage.’ That scene was genuine — that was me giving Tom Hiddleston a shoulder massage. After laughing quite a lot, we finally got a good take,” he signs off. 

Early Man premieres today at 1pm on Sony Pix

