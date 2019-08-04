Home The Sunday Standard

Centre's landfill tax on cards to boost recycling

Besides, penalty and tipping, the policy recommends ban on disposal of recyclable waste like plastics, metals, glass, paper, cardboard and biodegradable waste to landfills by 2025. 

Published: 04th August 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a solid waste management site used for representational purposes.

Image of a solid waste management site used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Brace up for landfill taxes and high tipping fees, especially for bulk waste generators, as the Centre’s draft National Resource Efficiency Policy (NREP), 2019 calls for imposing monetary fines to encourage the optimal use of waste material and better waste management. The policy emphasised upon moving towards zero landfill and calls for dis-incentivising landfilling. It also cites global practice of landfill tax.

Landfill taxes are successful in mitigating environmental impacts related to waste disposal, such as contamination of groundwater or soil, methane emissions from decaying organic waste and odour among others, the policy contends. “Thus, landfill tax provides incentives for alternative and more sustainable ways of waste disposal. Several countries have landfill ban that indicates how much of a certain type of waste may be landfilled. Revenue from landfill tax may be used for waste management, cleaning up of contaminated sites or other environmental measures.”  

The NREP seeks to create a facilitative and regulatory environment to mainstream resource efficiency across all sectors by fostering cross-sectoral collaborations, development of policy instruments, action plans and efficient implementation and monitoring frameworks. Besides, penalty and tipping, the policy recommends ban on disposal of recyclable waste like plastics, metals, glass, paper, cardboard and biodegradable waste to landfills by 2025. 

It also calls for municipalities in  Tier 1  and Tier  2 cities to start inventorising Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste data by 2022 and to achieve recycling rate for C&D waste to reach 50 per cent by 2025 and 75 per cent by 2030. By 2025, 30 per cent of total public procurement of materials for civil construction should be from recycled materials. 

UK model of taxation discussed
The policy brings up the UK model where authorities increased tax rates that lead to the closure of a large number of landfill sites — 1,200 such sites in 2001 came down to 450 in 2008/09.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India landfill India landfill tax India waste management NREP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp