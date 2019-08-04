Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi BJP enrolls over nine lakh new members

The nationwide drive has received a great response and Delhi BJP is a frontrunner, said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary.

A BJP supporter infront of the party’s heaquarters in the national capital. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi BJP has enrolled over nine lakh new members even before the official month-long membership campaign concludes on August 11, party leaders said on Saturday. The nationwide drive has received a great response and Delhi BJP is a frontrunner, said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and in-charge of the membership campaign in the city.

“We have enlisted over nine lakh new members so far and are well on our way to easily achieve the target of making 10 lakh new members in view of assembly polls in Delhi,” Chahal said. The membership campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on June 6.

In Delhi, the campaign was launched with fanfare at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by senior party leader and national in-charge of the campaign Shivraj Singh Chauhan, on June 7.

The month-long campaign in Delhi will conclude on August 11. The party will hold special drives next week to enroll more members by setting up desks at malls, educational institutions and temples in the city, said Delhi’s co in-charge of the campaign Harsh Malhotra.

“On Monday evening, our Mahila Morcha will carry out the campaign at malls in the city. Our SC Morcha workers will set up desks outside prominent temples on Tuesday morning, while our youth wing activists will enroll new members outside colleges in the city on Wednesday,” he said. Delhi BJP leaders hoped to boost the party’s membership by 57 per cent as people were showing “much interest”.

Former national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal had urged Delhi unit leaders to boost membership by 57 per cent, the vote share of party in the city in Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, Delhi BJP has around 26 lakh registered members, out of which over 14 lakh are duly verified, party leaders said.   

With PTI inputs

