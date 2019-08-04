Home The Sunday Standard

Experts say investment in education, human skills must to be a top three economy

According to the release, India will have to double its GDP, like it did between 2000 and 2006, when it went from 476 billion dollars to 949 billion dollars.

Published: 04th August 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

cash_money_business_economy_EPS

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  A white paper released by a business think-tank claimed that if India wants to rank among the world’s top three economies in the next 15 years, it must invest in education and human skills going forward. MBAUniverse.com, a network of leading B-schools in the country, organised the 10th edition of the Indian Management Conclave (IMC) and released the white paper on the occasion.

ALSO READ: India should aspire to be a job-creator economy, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

According to the release, India will have to double its GDP, like it did between 2000 and 2006, when it went from 476 billion dollars to 949 billion dollars. This period incidentally saw a strong spurt in management and engineering education. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) target of 35 per cent by 2025 and 50 per cent by 2035 is necessary to meet the target, which only matches with that of China. 

The white paper also said the number of universities, which stands at 950, needs to grow to over 1200 by 2025 to sustain the GER growth. One of the authors of the white paper, Amit Agnihotri said, “Population of India will reach 1.40 billion in 2025 which will require more colleges, universities, faculty and higher GER. The draft National Education Policy proposes to increase the current GER of 25.8 per cent to 35 per cent by 2025 along with other key requirements which would contribute to the five trillion dollar economy goal,” he added. 

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India economy India India economic growth
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp