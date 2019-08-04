Fragrances for you, by you: 'My perfume' sells luxury in a bottle

Ayesha Singh By

It’s luxury in a bottle. A balmy golden liquid that bears your personalised scent. The question to ask is what do you fancy? Wispy, dreamy, musky, fruity, citrusy or an amalgam of all of these. My perfume, a recently-launched Delhi-based brand of perfumes, invites each one to be the maker of their whiff.

Twentynine-year-old co-founder of My perfume, Anahita Wassan, owes her understanding of olfactory concoctions to her keen observation while working with her family’s aerosol filling business. She saw how fragrances were designed from scratch every day. “It was all so captivating. I couldn’t wait to get actively involved in this process. But then I conceived. My entrepreneurial ambition had to be pushed back by two years but now I am back in action,” she says, with an optimistic gleam.

Those two years acted as an incubation period for her. She thought hard about what the oversaturated perfume market needed. Up until then, she had been formulating perfumes for her friends and relatives out of love. She would label each bottle with their initials.

“They adored it so much that more and more came asking for it. Then it hit me while I was home with my baby: why not tailor-make scents for everybody?,” says Wassan, who says Delhi has received the product very well. Many have come asking her for floral-fruity concoctions with an increasing liking towards oud.

Hence was born My Perfume. The bottles too support all kinds of modifications. You can get your name, initials, a message, or even a monogram. The price points are attractive, the starting being Rs 999 for a 30ml bottle going up to Rs 9,999 for a 12ml of oud bottle.

One can also get signatures based on their starts. Our Zodiac determines what we gravitate towards. These characteristics vibrate on the same frequency as the olfactory composition in the perfume. “That’s why sometimes there are perfumes that one person may love while the other hates,” says Wassan.

This also makes the natural ingredients that go into these cocktails of essential oils, fixatives and solvents have to be carefully chosen. Take, for instance, Aries. For its scent, Wassan has chosen black pepper, bourbon and vanilla as its primary notes. Taurus has got rose, jasmine, musk, amber, while Gemini is all about woody, floral undertones.

Cancer comprises bergamot, dark chocolate, lavender, amber, vetiver, cumin, Australian sandalwood, and Leo throws in a wildflower, rosemary, and jasmine. The curation process is also personalised with Wassan proactively speaking to every customer to know his/her needs. There are a thousand notes to choose from. She explains the importance of whatever you need. If fact, you could tell her what you’re currently using, be it a Versace, Gucci, or Hermes, and she’ll create one with notes as closest as possible.

