Government officials to learn safe production of vegetables in Bangkok

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), will hold training programme for its officials in safe vegetable production and breeding. The programme will be held in October and November at the World Vegetable Centre in Bangkok.

“The course is aimed at enhancing, technical, scientific and managerial skills of officials to contribute to sustainable development of the country through increased production and consumption of health promoting vegetables,” a ministry official said.

According to the AARDO, the programme will play a key role to build capacity of participants in research and development activities including biodiversity, germplasm conservation, seed production and health, and so on.

Demonstration of plan must for candidates

Training will end with candidates will prepare and give a presentation during the course highlighting situation pertaining to vegetable production and nutrition in their countries