Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee won the Special Jury Prize for Best Action Family Film at the Jackie Chan Film Week in China. The film, which was released earlier this year, also won the Best Action Choreographer Award.

“Every time we choreograph something in India, it is difficult because whenever we show it to somebody they say, ‘Oh! Jackie Chan has done this before.’ So, for us, it’s a great honour for being acknowledged by the great jury members,” Jamwal said in his acceptance speech.