Home The Sunday Standard

Light showers predicted for the week ahead in Delhi

The temperature for the next three to four days will hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Published: 04th August 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, NEw delhi rain, June 28, 2018 | PTI photo

Representational image. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Several places across the national capital will continue to have light rainfall over the weekend while the next week will witness moderate to light rainfall, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

The temperature for the next three to four days will hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.
​“We have recorded light rainfall at several places and moderate rainfall has also been recorded at few places. The prediction for Sunday is light rainfall,” senior scientist of the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper. 

Srivastava said that there was a possibility of light to moderate rainfall for Monday and Tuesday as well. “The temperature will remain normal and the maximum temperature will hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature would be around 26-27 degrees Celsius for the next three-four days,” the weatherman predicted. 

​The maximum temperature on Saturday was 32.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum stood at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity oscillated between 88 per cent to 70 per cent. ​​Rainfall recorded in the city on Saturday evening was 000.4 mm. ​In the outskirts of Palam, the temperature was 31.1 degree Celsius while the rainfall recorded was 12.8 mm. In Aya Nagar, the temperature was 31.6 degrees Celsius and the rainfall was recorded at 10.6 mm. 

The maximum temperature expected on Sunday is five notches down to 34 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers with cloudy skies are also expected. As per the colour code given by the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, on Saturday the colour code was set to be orange followed by yellow on Sunday and then again orange for two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi rain Delhi Delhi monsoon
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp