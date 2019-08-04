Light showers predicted for the week ahead in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Several places across the national capital will continue to have light rainfall over the weekend while the next week will witness moderate to light rainfall, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

The temperature for the next three to four days will hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

​“We have recorded light rainfall at several places and moderate rainfall has also been recorded at few places. The prediction for Sunday is light rainfall,” senior scientist of the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.

Srivastava said that there was a possibility of light to moderate rainfall for Monday and Tuesday as well. “The temperature will remain normal and the maximum temperature will hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature would be around 26-27 degrees Celsius for the next three-four days,” the weatherman predicted.

​The maximum temperature on Saturday was 32.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum stood at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The humidity oscillated between 88 per cent to 70 per cent. ​​Rainfall recorded in the city on Saturday evening was 000.4 mm. ​In the outskirts of Palam, the temperature was 31.1 degree Celsius while the rainfall recorded was 12.8 mm. In Aya Nagar, the temperature was 31.6 degrees Celsius and the rainfall was recorded at 10.6 mm.

The maximum temperature expected on Sunday is five notches down to 34 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers with cloudy skies are also expected. As per the colour code given by the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, on Saturday the colour code was set to be orange followed by yellow on Sunday and then again orange for two days.