Minister, AAP legislator come under attack while closing a ration shop on allegations of corruption

The AAP legislator claimed that this was not the first time he was attacked.

Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker from Timarpur, Pankaj Pushkar

NEW DELHI:  An Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker from Timarpur, Pankaj Pushkar was attacked by locals on Saturday. The untoward incident occurred when Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain along with the MLA reached a food ration shop to shut it down on allegations of corruption.

A police complaint has been filed the lawmaker in this regard at Timarpur police station. 

Pushkar claimed that this was not the first time he was attacked. He alleged that sometime earlier in the month, he was attacked by land mafia in the area and that he had informed the Delhi Police about the incident.

Pushkar apparently received no help from the police. The MLA along with the food minister reached Nehru Vihar area around 11 in the morning to check two ration shops in the area which had received numerous complaints. 

Upon inspection, irregularities were found and when the shop was about to be shut down the shop owners along with his associates and family attacked the MLA, minister and other officials.  

Videos of the attack were circulated over social media in which a group of men are seen pushing the MLA and his office secretary. Hussain too was roughed up but was seen trying to manage the crowd.

“I sustained an injury to my eye, for which I have received treatment from a hospital.  There is a huge problem of land and ration mafia in this area of my constituency. The attack that took place on me, minister and other officials was with the connivance of police despite complaining to them numerous times they did not take any action. I have no trust in them (Police) anymore and will go to court requesting intervention” said Pushkar.

