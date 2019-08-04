Home The Sunday Standard

Not so ujjawala: Kerosene use highest in Uttar Pradesh

Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh stands at the top position in LPG connections to poor families alloted under the Ujjawala Yojana.

Imagine of people waiting in line for Kerosene used for representational purposes.

NEW DELHI: Despite Uttar Pradesh accounting the maximum 1.26 crore connections under the Ujjawala’ Yojana, Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states in consumption of kerosene meant for domestic use in the first quarter of this ongoing fiscal. Kerosene is given to the people under the Public Distribution System for lighting and cooking purposes. 

Nearly 100 crore litre of Kerosene has been allocated under the PDS in first three months of this year, which is despite the government’s claim of 100 per cent village electrification and over 7 crore LPG connection under two different schemes. The Niti Aayog had advised Uttar Pradesh to be kerosene-free like its NCR neighbours Delhi and Haryana in 2018.

It clearly suggests that people are either having no access to electricity and LPG or are unable to use it.
A closer look at the use of LPG cylinders says that a large number of the poor are not refilling their cylinders regularly. According to the data of ministry of petroleum, till May 2019, 1.67 crore and 1.45 crore Ujjawala beneficiaries have purchased refilled LPG cylinders four and five times. It is worth mentioning that the scheme is under implementation since last four years. 

Niti Aayog had given leads to UP
“It is recommended that following the similar suit as Govt of Delhi and Haryana, Government of UP may consider banning kerosene for domestic use in the NCR region,” said the report.

