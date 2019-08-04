Production warrant issued against Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar, Shashi Singh

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Supreme Court transferred all the cases related to the Unnao rape case to Delhi, the designated court here on Saturday issued a production warrant against the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh. The court of district judge Dharmesh Sharma has asked them to appear before it on August 5 when the day-to-day hearing will begin in the case.

ALSO READ: Priyanka thanks young girls for supporting signature campaign for Unnao rape survivor

The top court had ordered the day-to-day trial to be completed within 45 days. It also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its investigation in the accident case within a fortnight. On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear the case again and pass directions whether there is a need to airlift the victim and her lawyer to AIIMS, New Delhi. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has nominated Justice Deepak Gupta to hear all the cases pertaining to the victim.

The woman, allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, was a minor. She is currently battling for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the accident.