Seven Naxals killed, one jawan injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

RAIPUR: Seven Naxals, including five women, were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, police said. A jawan of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was also injured in the gun battle. The exchange of fire took place around 7 am in the forest near Sitagota-Serpar villages under the Baghnadi police station area when a joint team of DRG and local police were out on a counter-insurgency operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

Acting on a specific input about the movement of ultras, security forces launched the operation on Friday night in Baghnadi area along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, he said. “When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest of Sitagota-Serpar, located around 150 km away from capital Raipur, a big group of armed Naxals opened indiscriminate fire on them, leading to the gun battle,” he said.

CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is on a tour of Delhi, hailed the security forces for carrying out a successful operation, a statement said. The encounter lasted for around two hours, following which the ultras disappeared into a dense forest, he said. “During the search, bodies of seven ultras, including five women, were recovered from the spot,” he said. One AK-47 rifle, one .303 rifle, a 12 bore gun, one stun gun, one 315 bore rifle and a huge cache of muzzle-loading guns were also seized from the spot.