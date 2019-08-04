West Bengal BJP to come up with list of intellectuals for membership

Express News Service By

RAIPUR: BJP’s West Bengal chapter is preparing a list of intellectuals and others from Kolkata’s culture clan and chalking out a plan to meet them after a week as part of their drive to penetrate Trinamool’s dominance among them.

The list, however, will exclude those faces seen participating in rallies and other protests marches.

‘‘We are not aiming at the faces popularly known as intellectuals. This is because their political affiliation does not support our party’s ideology. We are targeting those who have not yet participated in protest marches and are unhappy with the present ruling party’s tenure,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

A year ago, the BJP leadership in Kolkata met actor Soumitra Chatterjee, poet Shankha Ghosh and theatre personalities such as Rudraprasad Sengupta and Bibhas Chakraborty.

‘‘We have decided not to approach persons like them as they do not support our ideology,’’ said the leader.

Tushar Kanti Ghosh, in-charge of BJP’s membership drive in West Bengal, said, ‘‘We are preparing a list from all districts. Our leaders will meet the shortlisted personalities and ask them to join our party.’’