Army weapons on display at Artillery Exhibition

Express features By

What distinguishes the Bofors 40mm gun from the AK-47? What explosive devices have the Bomb Disposal Squad been trained to detonate? Perhaps, the upcoming India Army Artillery Exhibition will answer these. Almost 50 Air Defence guns, artillery guns and Infantry weapons, are being readied for public viewing at this day-long event.

The lineup includes Night Vision Devices, Sniper suit, 130 MM Gun, UBGL, all types of binoculars and commando kits and Communication Equipment. Patriotic tunes belted by the Army’s jazz, pipe and brass bands and students from local schools, and live painting by an artist about the warfront will act as the moodsetter for the 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence.

Bharat Singh Sisodia;

Over the last 3-4 years, the Indian Army has exhibited a slice of its weaponry and artillery at public places. For Noida’s Amity University’s 10th anniversary in March 2015, the army organised an arms display, a mock drill and its officers motivated students to consider joining the army. This Republic Day, the army organised a viewing at Select Citywalk, Saket, coupled with audio-visual movies and Army information centres for possible recruits. Once again, the public view these exhibits free of cost.

Bharat Singh Sisodia, Director, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, says the weapons will be displayed in the outdoor section. In case it pours, there’s a Plan B to move select weaponry inside. The security arrangements include deployment of 200 army officers, and increasing mall security guards and Door Frame Metal Detectors. Even deploying snipers.

“The high security is because all the weaponry on display is operational.” An instructor will be assigned to every exhibit. “On August 15, we will inaugurate an Amar Jawan Jyoti (Shaheed Smarak/memorial), and a permanent AWWA (Army War Widows Association) kiosk at the mall. Our intent is to encourage the youth to join the army,” Sisodia avers.

What:

India Army Artillery Exhibition

Where: Pacific Mall Tagore Garden

When: 11:00am to 9:00pm