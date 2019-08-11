Photographs unite India and Japan

Ayesha Singh By

1952 was a momentous year for Japan and India. The two entered a cordial space of diplomatic concurrence that would consequently narrow down the cerebral distance between it. The countries would progress to further build on the foundation of closeness laid back in the 6th century with the introduction of Buddhism in Japan by India. Those were less complex times and the people of the two nations naturally gravitated towards each other. Today, however, it demands an effort.

A step forward has been taken in this direction by Japan to cultivate a more natural, organic relationship once formed by its antecedents. Through an exhibition of photographs, The Embassy of Japan in India puts forth a dynamic visual dialogue to reach out to its Indian counterparts so they can learn about Japanese culture.

A total of 50 Indian photographers have attempted to zoom in on various aspects of Japan. It will be followed up with a Click! Japan Photo Contest organised by the Embassy, in association with The Japan Foundation New Delhi, supported by JNTO and Canon India.

“The photos in the exhibition depict myriad facets of Japan, ranging from beautiful sceneries to latest technologies, socially relevant themes to everyday activities. It’s an attempt to get to know Japan through the photographers’ perspective. And through such initiatives, we hope to consolidate the friendship of between India and Japan further,” says Mizuho Hayakawa, Director, Japan Information Centre, Embassy of Japan.

“This presentation has connected people with people at a very intimate level,” says Hayakawa. “Usually, it’s the leadership that is at the vanguard of any bilateral conversation but with this, it’s the people of the two countries trying to understand each other. This makes the viewers’ engagement more dynamic and authentic.”

Some landscapes include waterfalls, rivers, Cherry blossoms, Autumn leaves, Mt. Fuji, heritage sites, castles, and shrines and temples. Photographers have also captured new robotic technology, discoveries in addition to engineering marvels like the Tokyo Sky Tree and Rainbow Bridge. Social themes such as observation of traffic rules, minding metro manners, waste segregation bins, artistically designed manhole covers, in addition to everyday activities like shopping, restaurant visuals, people offering prayers, have been made a part of this showing.

Of the numerous entries received, 50 were selected to be displayed for this intimate showcase. The Top 10 will be invited to the Ambassador’s residence for a prize distribution ceremony for further engagement and futuristic encouragement. “We expect that many Indian people will find this meritorious and will come and enjoy these photos. It is a sure way of getting a closer look and feel of Japan,” says Hayakawa. Till: August 17 At: The Japan Foundation ,New Delhi