Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi BJP leader files plaint against Congress councillor for making defamatory statement against Amit Shah

The complainant claimed that the Congress councilor from Daryaganj ward had issued a ‘defamatory’ and ‘instigating’ statement through her Twitter account against Amit Shah.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJYM national secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi.

BJYM national secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi. | ( Photo | Impreet Singh Bakshi Twitter )

NEW DELHI: BJYM national secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi on Saturday lodged a police complaint against Congress councillor Yasmin Kidwai for making alleged defamatory statement against Union home minister Amit Shah on Twitter.   

The complainant claimed that the Congress councilor from Daryaganj ward had issued a ‘defamatory’ and ‘instigating’ statement through her Twitter account against Shah, who is covered under the parliamentary privilege and “no derogatory statement should have been issued against the office of the minister without substantiating the facts.”

“It is submitted that after thorough investigation of the facts FIR be lodged against Kidwai under relevant sections of IT Act,” Bakshi said in his complaint, seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader. Bakshi later took to Twitter to explain his action. “Filed complaint against @YasminKidwai,who through her Twitter Account posted defamatory statement against the Home Minister of India, Shri @AmitShah  Ji. I appeal the authorities to take stringent action against her @CPDelhi. Such words can’t be tolerated against our President BJP (sic),” he tweeted.

However, Kidwai denied any wrongdoing on her part. “I didn’t mention anybody in my tweet. In fact, the author of the complaint himself wrote the name of his party leader and is defaming him. It (the complaint) is just an attempt to seek publicity.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Impreet Singh Bakshi BJYM national secretary Amit Shah
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp