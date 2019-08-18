Delhi BJP leader files plaint against Congress councillor for making defamatory statement against Amit Shah

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: BJYM national secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi on Saturday lodged a police complaint against Congress councillor Yasmin Kidwai for making alleged defamatory statement against Union home minister Amit Shah on Twitter.



The complainant claimed that the Congress councilor from Daryaganj ward had issued a ‘defamatory’ and ‘instigating’ statement through her Twitter account against Shah, who is covered under the parliamentary privilege and “no derogatory statement should have been issued against the office of the minister without substantiating the facts.”

Filed complaint against @YasminKidwai,who through her Twitter Account posted defamatory statement against the Home Minister of India, Shri @AmitShah Ji. I appeal the authorities to take stringent action against her @CPDelhi

Such words can't be tolerated against our President BJP pic.twitter.com/UIxBE0Gz16 — Impreet Singh Bakshi ਇਮਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ (@impreetsbakshi) August 17, 2019

“It is submitted that after thorough investigation of the facts FIR be lodged against Kidwai under relevant sections of IT Act,” Bakshi said in his complaint, seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader. Bakshi later took to Twitter to explain his action. “Filed complaint against @YasminKidwai,who through her Twitter Account posted defamatory statement against the Home Minister of India, Shri @AmitShah Ji. I appeal the authorities to take stringent action against her @CPDelhi. Such words can’t be tolerated against our President BJP (sic),” he tweeted.

However, Kidwai denied any wrongdoing on her part. “I didn’t mention anybody in my tweet. In fact, the author of the complaint himself wrote the name of his party leader and is defaming him. It (the complaint) is just an attempt to seek publicity.”