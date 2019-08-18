Delhi temple demolition: AAP says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is anti dalits

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday said that the BJP could have stopped the demolition of the Sant Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah forest but it did not.



Gautam, who is the social welfare minister of Delhi government and the Dalit face of the ruling party, held a meeting with the Dalit community from Punjab at his residence.

After the meeting, Gautam claimed Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is ‘anti-Dalit’ for it was on his directions to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that the temple was demolished.



“We wrote to the Prime Minister to re-establish the temple but there has been no response to the letter. If the BJP wanted, it could have stopped the demolition of the temple but it did not,” he claimed.



This, he said, was because the BJP does not have respect for temples, gurus and other revered figures of Dalit community. “Ever since the BJP has come to power, the attacks on the Dalit community have only increased.”

The SC/ST wing of the party will demonstrate outside the national BJP headquarters on DDU Marg on Sunday, said the AAP lawmaker from Seemapuri.



“The DDA is under Puri... This demolition happened under his watch. This shows the mentality of the BJP leaders towards the Dalits. We hope that the BJP intervenes before any big revolt takes place,” he added.

Anger against the temple’s demolition has spread to neighbouring Punjab. But, the Supreme Court has stood firm on its decision, saying its orders are not influenced by politics around such demonstrations.



It has warned against politicising the demolition of the temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here on its order.

Revered figure



Poet Ravidas, who stood against caste hierarchy, has a huge following among Dalits in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. His devotional songs had a lasting impact on the Bhakti movement.