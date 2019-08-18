Home The Sunday Standard

Diesel delight: Nissan kicks gets more affordable with a new base variant

The Nissan kicks is a vehicle that does everything just about right and comes with one of the best 1.5 litre diesel engines in the business.

Published: 18th August 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Nissan Kicks XE diesel variant is priced at  Rs 9.98 lakh

The Nissan Kicks XE diesel variant is priced at  Rs 9.98 lakh

The Nissan kicks is a vehicle that does everything just about right and comes with one of the best 1.5 litre diesel engines in the business.

It is peppy, frugal and a rather fun-to-drive machine and the Indian wing of the brand is now out with a new variant, namely the Kicks XE.

Despite being the new entry-level variant, the manufacturer has kitted out the car with over 50 features that include auto air-conditioning with rear A/C vents, dual airbags, ABS + EBD with brake assist, a 2 DIN audio system with USB and bluetooth connectivity.

The urban SUV also benefits from a cooled glovebox and rear parking sensors as standard.

With Nissan Connect onboard, you get access to features such as geo-fencing, speed and curfew alert, and a car locator which helps enhance overall vehicle safety and customer ownership experience to a large extent. 

The car is powered by the tried and tested 1.5 K9K dci diesel motor that displaces 1,461cc and delivers 110 PS power and has a peak torque output of 240 Nm.

Paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, the vehicle delivers an ARAI certified mileage of 20.45 kmpl.

The Japanese automobile giant offers the model with a five-year free warranty package that includes 24x7 roadside assistance as well. The Nissan Kicks XE diesel variant is priced at  Rs 9.98 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nissan kicks Nissan Automobile
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp