Diesel delight: Nissan kicks gets more affordable with a new base variant

The Nissan kicks is a vehicle that does everything just about right and comes with one of the best 1.5 litre diesel engines in the business.



It is peppy, frugal and a rather fun-to-drive machine and the Indian wing of the brand is now out with a new variant, namely the Kicks XE.

Despite being the new entry-level variant, the manufacturer has kitted out the car with over 50 features that include auto air-conditioning with rear A/C vents, dual airbags, ABS + EBD with brake assist, a 2 DIN audio system with USB and bluetooth connectivity.

The urban SUV also benefits from a cooled glovebox and rear parking sensors as standard.



With Nissan Connect onboard, you get access to features such as geo-fencing, speed and curfew alert, and a car locator which helps enhance overall vehicle safety and customer ownership experience to a large extent.

The car is powered by the tried and tested 1.5 K9K dci diesel motor that displaces 1,461cc and delivers 110 PS power and has a peak torque output of 240 Nm.



Paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, the vehicle delivers an ARAI certified mileage of 20.45 kmpl.



The Japanese automobile giant offers the model with a five-year free warranty package that includes 24x7 roadside assistance as well. The Nissan Kicks XE diesel variant is priced at Rs 9.98 lakh.