Former Enforcement Directorate chief Karnal Singh under CBI lens over assets

NEW DELHI: The CBI is looking into a complaint of disproportionate assets against former Enforcement Directorate (ED) director Karnal Singh.



Sources said a complaint against the former ED chief was received from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) about a month ago. “As of now, we have not filed any case, nor initiated any PE.

At first, we are verifying the allegations against Singh. On the basis of verification of the complaint, a decision will be taken to register a case or file a PE, whichever is necessary,” said an official.



Singh, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Union Territories cadre, took over as the ED Director on October 27, 2016, and retired last October.