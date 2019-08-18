Home The Sunday Standard

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11: Director Arun Sheshkumar gives insight

As the only primetime show that tops the TRP charts, KBC engages the Indian audience in both metros and in smaller towns and villages.

Published: 18th August 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Sheshkumar with Big B

Arun Sheshkumar with Big B

The 11th season of one of India’s most-watched reality TV shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), kicks off on Monday (August 19).

As the only primetime show that tops the TRP charts, KBC engages the Indian audience in both metros and in smaller towns and villages. While the prize money during Season One was a mere Rs 1crore, in its 11th season, KBC promises Rs 7 crore. 

The biggest highlight of the show is the indomitable host, Amitabh Bachchan. However, one man, who has helmed the show behind the camera, directing Big B, for 11 years (from Season Six), is director Arun Sheshkumar.

While he’s worked on other reality TV shows like Satyamev Jayate and Dus Ka Dum, Sheshkumar continues to be associated with KBC for his many innovations. Excerpts: 

Tech it

“This season we have taken the augmented reality to the next level. All the augmented reality graphics offer a three-dimensional view to the audience. Such graphics were used only during live cricket telecast and IPL matches, this is the first time that these are being used for a quiz show,” says Sheshkumar.

In addition to the visual effects, the director shares the experiments of using a buggy camera. This gadget brings Bachchan, closer to the audience by capturing his movements.

Akin to a mini car, the buggy camera follows Big B across the sets. “The camera also gives a 360 degree dimension view of the KBC set to the television audience.” 

Back story

With every season, KBC has been showcasing participants who come from varied backgrounds and Sheshkumar says, it takes a lot of effort to bring such worthy individuals to the show.

“After the first round of call-in winners are selected, participants have to give a test and only the highest scorers make it to the show. Even the audience that comes for every episode is hand-picked.

They need to be aware to a certain extent because they are critical to the audience poll – a lifeline used by the contestant,” explains Sheshkumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Arun Sheshkumar Satyamev Jayate Dus Ka Dum Big B
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp