Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11: Director Arun Sheshkumar gives insight

The 11th season of one of India’s most-watched reality TV shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), kicks off on Monday (August 19).



As the only primetime show that tops the TRP charts, KBC engages the Indian audience in both metros and in smaller towns and villages. While the prize money during Season One was a mere Rs 1crore, in its 11th season, KBC promises Rs 7 crore.

The biggest highlight of the show is the indomitable host, Amitabh Bachchan. However, one man, who has helmed the show behind the camera, directing Big B, for 11 years (from Season Six), is director Arun Sheshkumar.



While he’s worked on other reality TV shows like Satyamev Jayate and Dus Ka Dum, Sheshkumar continues to be associated with KBC for his many innovations. Excerpts:

Tech it



“This season we have taken the augmented reality to the next level. All the augmented reality graphics offer a three-dimensional view to the audience. Such graphics were used only during live cricket telecast and IPL matches, this is the first time that these are being used for a quiz show,” says Sheshkumar.

In addition to the visual effects, the director shares the experiments of using a buggy camera. This gadget brings Bachchan, closer to the audience by capturing his movements.



Akin to a mini car, the buggy camera follows Big B across the sets. “The camera also gives a 360 degree dimension view of the KBC set to the television audience.”

Back story



With every season, KBC has been showcasing participants who come from varied backgrounds and Sheshkumar says, it takes a lot of effort to bring such worthy individuals to the show.



“After the first round of call-in winners are selected, participants have to give a test and only the highest scorers make it to the show. Even the audience that comes for every episode is hand-picked.



They need to be aware to a certain extent because they are critical to the audience poll – a lifeline used by the contestant,” explains Sheshkumar.