Maharashtra government to train members of Ganesh Mandals in safety and security measures

The week-long training in basics of security, safety and evacuation began on Saturday.

The govt has urged Ganesh Mandals to carry out silent processions

MUMBAI:  In a unique initiative, the Maharashtra government has proposed to train members and volunteers of Mumbai’s Ganesh Mandals in safety and security measures to be adopted during terror attacks and other emergencies.

The mandals have also been advised by the Mumbai police not to take out huge processions and allow dancing on bridges during processions.

“Mandals should be equipped to handle any sort of crisis like disasters or terror attacks. The purpose of the module is to impart basic training so that the Ganesh mandals are able to assist the law-enforcement and security agencies,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, Brihan Mumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanway Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella organisation of Ganpati mandals, in Mumbai.

The BSGSS members were concerned about changes in immersion routes owing to closure of certain bridges effected in recent weeks. They demanded that security be provided by the government along new routes.

However, the authorities, while promising security also asked them to avoid using drones and singing and dancing on crumbling bridges as they risk causing more damage to them.

