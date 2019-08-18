Man makes hoax call about bomb at Delhi airport to stop wife from leaving country

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE By

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for making a hoax call to the authorities at Delhi airport about a bomber who turned out to be his wife, police said on Saturday.



During investigation, it was revealed that Nasrudeen, a resident of Bokhara in Bihar, had made the fake complaint to stop his wife from leaving the country, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.



He called Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on August 8 to report that a fidayeen attacker was travelling abroad in a flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The accused had told DIAL that a woman named Zabina had reached IGI to leave for Dubai or Saudi Arabia and could cause explosion in the flight. He provided the DIAL with her mobile number.



“After communication with the caller, the panic call was declared as unrealistic but the security agencies remained on stand-by mode and search for the woman was on,” the officer said.

The authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights as a precaution after receiving the call.



Nasrudeen has been stitching bags in Chennai for the last 10 years to make a living. In 2017, he got married to Zabina. Due to marital disputes, according to police, Zabina, decided to move abroad to make money.

On the day of the incident, while Nasrudeen was in a train on his way back to Chennai, Zabina informed him over the phone that she was leaving India and going to another country in search of a “better life”.



“During investigation, the accused revealed that he married Zabina, his employee, who was now planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. When his attempts to stop her from leaving the country failed, he decided to make the call,” a senior police officer said.