RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for change in Indian education system

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday asserted that the education system in India is in need of a permanent change. Addressing educationalist at Indira Gandhi National Open University, Bhagwat said the education system is not completely under the control of government.

“A reform is needed in the field of education. Continuous efforts by individuals and organisations can bring about this change. Changes due to revolution are not permanent, but if we make up our minds and spread awareness among the people, then the transformation is stable,” said Bhagwat.



Incidentally, Vedic mathematics in national school curriculum was among topics discussed at the Gyan Utsav hosted at the IGNOU campus.



The RSS chief stated that the people should keep on experimenting and the ‘Indianess’ in education is to take along everyone, experiment and to publicise when successful.

“When more and more people come and join, then pressure is made. The society then moves in a direction and everyone will have to move in the same direction accordingly.



Whether a system wants that change or not, it will adjust towards the way the society moves” the Sangh chief asserted. Bhagwat added that education and health are two areas in which the people do not wait for, as they go for whatever they can in the available circumstances.

“Nobody stops or is stopped from doing experiments in the field of education. If the number of the people who are given time to work increases, then the reform will take place sooner than later,” he said.



“I am confident that in the current atmosphere, we will very soon bring about complete reform the education system in Bharat. All of us should be bound by conviction to bring about this change to the system,” added Bhagwat.