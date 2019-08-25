Home The Sunday Standard

Arun Jaitley helmed Finance Ministry in rough times

Arun Jaitley was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s go-to man and his link to Lutyens’ Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects to late BJP leader Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Saturday

President Ram Nath Kovind pays his respects to late BJP leader Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: Arun Jaitley will be remembered as the man PM Narendra Modi described as a ‘precious diamond,’ the man who guided Modi in his first term in power through the power labyrinths of Lutyens’ Delhi. 

In the aftermath of the Gujarat riots, Jaitley and BJP patriarch L K Advani took a stand in favour of retaining Modi as Gujarat CM. Their position was at odds with the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s, who seemed inclined to dismiss Modi. 

Months later Jaitley emerged as a star party manager engineering BJP’s thumping win with Modi as its chief ministerial candidate. Since then, Jaitley grew ever closer to Modi, advising him on legal cases. 

After losing in the 2014 elections, many thought Jaitley would find himself sidelined by the Modi Government.

But with his connections within Lutyens’ Delhi and India Inc., he was considered too important a functionary and was given the job of finance minster, with additional charge of corporate affairs and defence. 

By the beginning of 2016, as a successful finance minister of a two trillion dollar economy and growing at a clip faster than China, Jaitley was the toast of his colleagues and of the world media at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

 But, before the year ended, with demonetization singeing India’s economic growth and daily new rules emanating from Jaitley’s office confusing all and sundry, the leader came under criticism. 

Not to be cowed down, Jaitley piloted the GST movement, cajoling the Congress to giving up its objections and agreeing to a broad consensus in carving out an Act, which did away with multiple taxes and charges both at the Centre and the state level with one single tax. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had set the ball rolling, but could never get every political party on board. 

To Jaitley’s credit, he did manage to talk his way to a consensus and get the GST going. The big tax ‘revolution,’ as it was described, was certainly not perfect. It had to go through multiple changes, but Jaitley will be remembered as the man who brought it about. But, the economy started slipping. From 9.2 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2016-17, it slipped to 6 per cent by the first quarter of 2017-18. Growth did revive by the first quarter of 2018-19 to an estimated 5.8 per cent by the quarter ended March 2019. 

A slack in tax collections, a shadow bank financial crisis and an unresolved bank bad loans issue kept haunting him till the end of his term. But, he remained indispensible. 

When he underwent a liver transplant in April 2018, he was replaced temporarily by Piyush Goyal.  Just weeks before the interim budget was to be presented, Jaitley was flown to the US for treatment.

Goyal again pitched in.  

But, he was soon back in action and remained so till the last days of the Modi 1.0 Government, holding meetings with RBI Governors and his own top secretaries days before the election in a bid to revive the flagging economy. 

