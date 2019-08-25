Home The Sunday Standard

Arun Jaitley was man of amazing talents, a personal friend, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Known as the trouble-shooter in BJP, Jaitley had played a deciding role in bringing Nitish Kumar back in under the NDA after the JD(U) and RJD parted ways in 2017.

Published: 25th August 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JD-U leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

PATNA: The news of former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s demise shocked and saddened the political fraternity of Bihar; especially chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Jaitley had stayed in close contact with the JD(U) chief after he walked out of the NDA alliance ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Known as the trouble-shooter in BJP, Jaitley had played a deciding role in bringing Nitish Kumar back in under the NDA after the JD(U) and RJD parted ways in 2017.

Jaitley often hosted Kumar for dinner whenever he was in Delhi. Kumar, on the other hand, had backed the Modi government’s controversial demonetisation and staunchly supported Jaitley, the then Union Finance Minister.

In his condolence message, Kumar called the departed leader a man of “amazing talents” who “held many important ministries at the Centre” besides being “an acclaimed jurist” who “discharged his numerous responsibilities with great efficiency.”

“He attained great heights in his political life while strictly adhering to values and ideals and was respected by people cutting across political affiliations. I had a personal friendship with Jaitley and am shocked by his death. His demise is an irreparable loss,” said Kumar, who had known Jaitley since his days as a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

A friend recalls 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who had known Jaitley since his days as a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, said in his tribute, “He attained great heights in his political life while strictly adhering to values and ideals and was respected by people cutting across political affiliations. I had a personal friendship with Jaitley and am shocked. His demise is an irreparable loss.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley death Nitish Kumar Bihar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp