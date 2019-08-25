Arun Jaitley was man of amazing talents, a personal friend, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: The news of former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s demise shocked and saddened the political fraternity of Bihar; especially chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Jaitley had stayed in close contact with the JD(U) chief after he walked out of the NDA alliance ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Known as the trouble-shooter in BJP, Jaitley had played a deciding role in bringing Nitish Kumar back in under the NDA after the JD(U) and RJD parted ways in 2017.

Jaitley often hosted Kumar for dinner whenever he was in Delhi. Kumar, on the other hand, had backed the Modi government’s controversial demonetisation and staunchly supported Jaitley, the then Union Finance Minister.

In his condolence message, Kumar called the departed leader a man of “amazing talents” who “held many important ministries at the Centre” besides being “an acclaimed jurist” who “discharged his numerous responsibilities with great efficiency.”

“He attained great heights in his political life while strictly adhering to values and ideals and was respected by people cutting across political affiliations. I had a personal friendship with Jaitley and am shocked by his death. His demise is an irreparable loss,” said Kumar, who had known Jaitley since his days as a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

