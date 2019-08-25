Home The Sunday Standard

‘Family planning is important’, says this woman who refuses to have a second child

Sushila, 32, had her first child 9 years ago, her husband is unemployed while she works as a cook and helps her in-laws run a vegetable and fruits stall in Green Park.

Published: 25th August 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

Sushila, 32, had her first child 9 years ago, and has not thought about having a second child since.

Her son, now in class 4 studies in a private English medium school. “My son’s monthly expenditure is around Rs 4,000 which includes his education and private tuition fee. Going by the inflation and price rise of every commodity I don’t think we could have afforded expenditure on another child,” Sushila stated.

“My mother-in-law wanted me to have another baby, and even my husband at times expressed the desire. But I was totally against it.

"I am not so highly educated but know why family planning is important. Also I keep hearing that there are certain schemes which poor can avail who have only on child,” she said.

Sushila’s husband is unemployed while she works as a cook and helps her in-laws run a vegetable and fruits stall in Green Park. She lives in a joint family with her in-laws in a rented accommodation in Harijan basti behind Yusuf Sarai.

“I earn around Rs 5,000 a month. Saviour is that we live in a joint family else I don’t know how we could have managed to survive only on my income. We cannot think of having another child,” she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Family planning Population control
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp