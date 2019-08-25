Home The Sunday Standard

Father of seven welcomes a new law on population control

Mohammed Shamim of Hajipur, who runs a garment shop and is the father of seven kids, welcomed the thought of PM on population control.

Yogendra Choudhary, 55, father of seven children at Panapur-Dharampour, about 30 km from the state capital says, “Population is emerging as a demonic problem for our country.”

“Birth of many children are now not a matter of happiness but a cause of feud and conflict in homes. I welcome PM Modi’s plans on population control,” he said adding that family feud over certain piece of land in his home had ruined the family peace and amity.

Chaudhary is physically unable to work in field but has to earn for survival. His younger brother Ganesh Choudhary, 52, had also seven children-5 daughters and 2 sons.

Supporting what his elder brother said on the decision to have a strong law for population control. Ganesh, who sells saplings and plants, said: “Population explosion would be one day more dangerous than the atom bomb. Now, the thought of having many sons as show of strength has become a sore of strength”.

“Look at me. I could not do well just because of having many siblings. I have fallen in debt because I had to take money on loan for marrying off my three daughters and still have 2 unmarried”, he rued.The wives of both of them — Reena Devi and Munia Devi — both unschooled, nodded in affirmation on the notions expressed by their husbands. “During that period, good sense had not prevailed and consequently we are suffering now.”

‘It’s a good move’

