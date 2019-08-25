Government issues rules of road construction in sanctuaries

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Facing recurring hurdles from environment activists due to constant thinning of forest cover owing to the construction of roads and highways, the ministry of road transport and highways has issued guidelines to companies undertaking road works in national parks wildlife & sanctuaries.

“All efforts shall be made to avoid any road alignment through national parks and wildlife sanctuaries even if it requires taking a longer route.

"However, where it becomes unavoidable and necessary to keep the alignment through such reserve forests or restricted areas, the land would be acquired with RoW of not more than 30 metres,” a letter from the ministry to the chief secretaries of all states read.

The guidelines have been prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

“It is of paramount importance that the issued guidelines are followed. India, by virtue of road construction alone, is losing huge amounts of biodiversity.

This must be kept under check to maintain the ecological balance,” a researcher from the Wildlife Institute of India, who was part of the team that formulated the guidelines, said.

Ministry officials also agree with the researcher and say that they will do their best to implement the guidelines.

“We will do our best to implement the guidelines and preserve the biodiversity of the country,” a ministry official said.

Activists, however, are not enthused with the development. “In the past too, there have been numerous such guidelines. Successive governments have prioritised infrastructure over the environment. Merely by issuing guidelines, nothing will change,” an official of Wildlife SOS, a Delhi-based NGO said.