Home The Sunday Standard

How defence took a leap under late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

His first term spanned from 26 to November 9 of 2014 before he was succeeded by fellow saffron giant and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Published: 25th August 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Late Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last after a prolonged illness on Friday, twice held charge of the critical defence ministry.

His first term spanned from 26 to November 9 of 2014 before he was succeeded by fellow saffron giant and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

He was briefly handed charge of the ministry on March 14, 2017, after Parrikar returned to Goa as the chief minister.

Arun Jaitley and  Sushma Swaraj inside
a police van after courting arrest on the
fifth day of BJP’s week-long Satyagraha
on September 5, 2004 | pti file

He was finally succeeded in the ministry by Nirmala Sitharaman on September 7, 2017.

During his two stints in the ministry of defence, Jaitley took several critical decisions that were aimed at bringing reforms to the ministry and simplify the process of purchasing military hardware.

It was on his watch that the Strategic Partnership (SP) Model was cleared in May 2017.

As part of this policy, select private Indian firms were allowed to join hands with foreign entities to build submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and armoured vehicles/main battle tanks in the country.

In August 2017, he cleared 65 reform measures aimed at turning the Army into a mean fighting unit.

It included the redeployment of nearly 57,000 officers and personnel of other ranks.

The reforms included optimisation of signal establishments, closure of military farms and army postal wing in peace locations, as well as restructuring of repair echelons, including base workshops.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley death Defence Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp