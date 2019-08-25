‘Indian classical music and dance is like filter coffee’

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

The 23rd edition the Parampara Series National Festival of Music And Dance is back in town.

The annual festival is known for redefining and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage. Organised by Natya Tarangini and Padma Bhushan Dr Raja Radha Reddy, it aims to connect the next generation with the masters who have practised and excelled in art.

We caught up with one of the founders of the Parampara Series, Kaushalya Reddy to know more about the festival. Excerpts:

What is the idea behind organising the Parampara Series?

It has been over two decades when we started this festival. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, when our friends from abroad visited us, they told us, ‘As we stepped out of the airport we expected dancing and music houses.’

This was their perception about India. Though there were a number of concerts taking place, there were no festivals.

So we thought of having a festival of classical music and dance.

We wanted to connect the next generation with the masters. We wanted to bring these excellent performers so that we can create more rasikas.

We needed to share all that God has given to us with the next generation, not just by teachings but by creating good audiences.

Everyone cannot become a dancer or a singer but everyone can surely appreciate, encourage and promote artists.

As there is no entry fee for the festival, how do you ensure quality audiences?

Though the entry is free, we want only serious appreciators of art to come.

We want people to learn to appreciate classical art so we have looked at little details like making the passes available online at Eventbrite, which means one needs to make an effort to get the entry pass.

Looking back, do you have a feeling of having accomplished what you set out for?

Not exactly… it’s an ocean. But we are happy to have been able to bring top class performers before the audience.

We have had Pt Bhimsen Joshi, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Kishore Amonkar and Parveen Sultana among others in the past.

Last year, we had Kaushiki Chatterjee and Rashid Khan. This time, we have Shubha Mudgal, Jayteerth and Trichur Brothers.

The audience expects us to bring the best in the field and we strive for it. That’s the reason we personally pick the artistes. Our idea is not just to organise a festival, but bring in excellence so as to cultivate rasikas.

Over the years, what changes have you seen in the audiences?

The audiences were earlier restless but now they wait as they are aware that they will be accommodated. People have become more polite and enjoy classical dance and music more than ever before.

Do youngsters like classical art forms?

Yes, the younger generation is gravitating towards Indian classical art, not just learning but turning into rasikas. Why do you think movies like Baahubali run to a full house? It’s something that connects you to your roots. It is spiritual and calms you down. Indian classical music and dance is like filter coffee. It all depends on the performer. A performer needs to captivate the audience.