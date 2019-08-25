‘Jaitley’s legacy is in the many cases in which he appeared’

Express News Service By

As a young lawyer, it is always an honour and great learning to be led by a senior counsel. To brief and appear with, and sometimes against, Arun Jaitley will always be memorable.

Among many opportunities which I got to interact with Mr. Jaitley, I remember briefing him for the first time at his residence.

Sir was a legend for us even from the law school days. Siting in front of him and briefing him felt like a dream come true.

His in-depth analysis, assessment of the possible outcome and manner of developing strategy for hearing are some traits all lawyers should strive for.

I certainly try to still draft and settle all my pleadings in the manner sir suggested in my initial days. Watching him argue cases was magic. Not only he would impress upon the Judge his case, but always instantly was ready to counter new arguments.

D K Mahant

Advocate, a junior to Jaitley

In a hearing in the High Court, just as sir stood up to argue, I remember the opposite counsel arguing vehemently. Her Honour Aruna Suresh remarked, “Mr. Counsel, you are making your arguments on the presumption that I will grant relief to the other side but Mr. Jaitley has not even started his arguments.” Justice Suresh did grant relief. After leaving the court, sir politely told the lawyer, ‘Don’t be so aggressive’.

I remember in 2007 that a bunch of petitioners approached him for their cases.

These people did not have the money to hire a lawyer like him but their advocate was convinced that sir alone can get them the relief.

He argued for them and got them the relief. I reckon all of them pooled in to collect some 30,000 odd rupees, which sir did not take.

It was a loss to the legal fraternity when he gave up court appearances after becoming the finance minister. Serving the nation as a minister was the decision he took and maintained.

His legacy to the nation as a lawyer is in those hundreds of rulings where he appeared — be it taxation, intellectual property, service matters and, most importantly, Constitution.

In 2008, I argued a matter against him before Justice Mudgal in the Delhi High Court. Sir made me comfortable during the hearing, after sensing that I was getting nervous.

Thankfully the hearing went well. Sir always was accessible to us, irrespective of who we were appearing for. A guiding light like him is rare in courts.