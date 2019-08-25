Mahakal to get Kashi Vishwanath-like facelift

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Once critical of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor (expansion) project in Varanasi, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, led by Kamal Nath, now plans to model the development and expansion of the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on it.

Several Congress leaders, including former MLA and ex-UP minister Ajay Rai (who twice lost to Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat) to ex-MP and former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, have criticized PM Modi on the ongoing Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project over alleged demolition of houses and shrines.

The decision on the Mahakaleshwar Temple was made public following on Friday.

Sources privy to the meeting said the model of Kashi Vishwanath expansion project will be emulated to acquire land and buildings in the vicinity of the world-famous temple in Ujjain as part of the larger Mahakaleshwar Temple-Rudra Sagar Development Plan.

The meeting, which was also attended by senior bureaucrats, including state’s chief secretary SR Mohanty gave consent to preliminary work on temple’s development, which will cost Rs 300 crore.

The urban development and housing minister Jaivardhan Singh, who was among the three ministers present at the meeting said a delegation of public representatives from Ujjain will tour the Kashi Viswanath Temple complex in Varanasi, the Tirupati Temple and Somnath Temple complexes for detailed study of development and expansion work in those temples’ complexes.