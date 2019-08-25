Ranchi  Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Mitti ke doctor

To increase the productivity of land in villages, 350 Self-Help Groups (SHG) have been appointed as ‘Mitti ke Doctor’ (soil doctor) in different districts of Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das handed over identity cards to them along with soil test kits to examine the quality of soil and inform the farmers about the ingredients required to make their land more fertile. Soil health cards were also distributed to 5,000 farmers on the spot and 50,000 farmers across the state as well.

Migration support Centre for migrants

Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Society (JSDMS) will open migration support centres in seven different cities all over the country to assist the youth working in other states to get their salaries, provident funds, leaves, document verification and also facilitate their travel during holidays and other occasions.

The seven cities where these centres will be opened are New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tirupur, Kolkata and Neemrana.

Officials said these centres will work as embassy of JSDMS. A major reason to set up these centres is to ensure that the youth don’t return home due to minor problems faced by them.

The Economic Survey in 2017 had shown that Jharkhand lost close to 5 million of its working-age population to migration.

First SHG Bakery opens at city mall

An outlet named SHG Baker’s, run solely by members of a woman Self Help Group (SHG) of Nagri block in Ranchi was inaugurated at Nucleus Mall in Ranchi. Managed by Shanta Khalkho, a tribal SHG member, the kiosk is located on the third floor of the mall will have bakery items such as cakes, chocolates, lollipops and biscuits infused with flavours of rural Jharkhand.

Trainers from Mumbai imparted training to 11 women of the Sakhi Mandal for seven days in making various bakery items. The district administration and Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society extended support to SHG Bakers.

4,151 classrooms to be demolished

Keeping the safety of students in mind, 4,151 worn-out school classrooms in Jharkhand will be demolished by September 30.

No classes have taken place in these rooms for many years. The decision was taken after a survey, conducted by Jharkhand Education Project Council, found that conducting classes in these classrooms was not safe.

Barring Chatra, all districts were found to have classrooms which were not safe for students. East Singhbhum has a maximum of 351 worn-out classrooms while West Singhbhum has a minimum of 65.