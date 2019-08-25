Save litre of water every day: CBSE to schools

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote water conservation among students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools under its purview to ensure that every student saves at least a litre of water every day at both home and school.

In an attempt to make its students proactively participate in the central government’s Jal Shakti Abhiyaan (JSA) campaign, the board has also directed schools to create eco-clubs.

“While eco-clubs would continue to promote environment and climate literacy and motivate learners to become champions for environmental sustainability, the thrust of this year’s co-curricular activities from primary to senior secondary will be on water conservation. For the academic year 2019-20 CBSE schools will necessarily follow an agenda,” said CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal.

“It will be ensured that every child in class 5 to 12 saves at least one litre of water every day at home and in school. All affiliated schools will set a target to become water-efficient schools in the next three years,” she added. (With PTI inputs)