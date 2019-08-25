Home The Sunday Standard

‘Two AAP, one Congress leader eager to join BJP’

After a failed attempt at stitching a pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the AAP fielded candidates on all the seven seats in the national capital.

NEW DELHI: Impressed by the government’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the BJP’s massive Lok Sabha poll victory, two leaders from the AAP and one from the Congress are “eager” to join the BJP, party sources claimed.

The three were fielded from separate Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, but lost to their BJP rivals, they said.

“They expressed their eagerness to join the party post Article 370 abrogation by the Modi government,” a top Delhi BJP leader said.

“These leaders contested the Lok Sabha polls from separate constituencies in Delhi and lost with big margins. They are now in touch with the BJP showing interest in joining the party,” the BJP leader said.

“Apart from their appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he ended special status of Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370, these three leaders have also been impressed by BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls this year,” said another  BJP leader, who is in touch with the trio.

They had contested the Lok Sabha polls from South, Northwest and West Delhi seats, he said, adding they may join the BJP after its national leadership gives a “green signal”.   (With PTI inputs)

