Manoj Tiwari demands NRC in Delhi; to meet Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Labelling ‘illegal’ migrants in the national capital ‘most dangerous’ in the country, president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari on Saturday batted for National Register of Citizens (NRC) once again on the line of the exercise conducted in Assam to identify genuine citizens.

Tiwari said that he would meet home minister Amit Shah soon and apprise him about

the situation.

He added to prevent intrusion in the city, his party would take ‘appropriate’ action.

“The situation in the national capital is growing beyond ‘danger’ mark hence the city also requires NRC. I believe that intruders, who have settled here, are most dangerous in the country... The BJP will take appropriate action at right time,” said Tiwari.

Earlier, in May, the BJP MP raised a similar demand when he met the family members of Dhruv Tyagi, a businessman in Moti Nagar, who was allegedly killed for objecting to harassment his daughter faced.

He had said that spurt in criminal activity in the cit was due to the increased presence of illegal migrants so NRC exercise was necessary for the city.

Tiwari also said that NRC will be added to the party’s election manifesto for the assembly elections next year.

“Illegal residents in the city are encroaching public land and are a threat to internal security. Number of Rohingyas are growing, which is a matter of concern. Illegal migrants put pressure on resources meant for indigenous residents. NRC will help in eliminating terrorism and prevent crime,” he added.

Responding to BJP leader’s remark, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Tiwari should talk to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on the ‘matter’ as it is related to law and order situation.

Congress said Tiwari’s statement was an apparent attempt to divert people’s attention from ‘real’ issues such as unemployment and economic crisis.