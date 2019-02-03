2:1 decision again, Rishi Kumar Shukla is new CBI Director

NEW DELHI/ BHOPAL : Former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla was on Saturday appointed the new CBI Director, ending a wait that started with ex-chief Alok Verma being removed unceremoniously on January 10.Shukla is an officer of the 1983 IPS batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He has a protected two-year term from the day he assumes office.

The appointment came into controversy soon after, with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, part of the three-member selection committee, filing a dissent note. The other members on the panel are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Kharge pointed to Shukla’s lack of experience in anti-corruption investigations, citing the SC’s observation in the Vineet Narain judgment, which said, “The Committee shall appoint an IPS officer on the basis of seniority, integrity and experience in the field of Anti-Corruption.” Section 4A(3)(a) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, too, underlines the same point.

Rishi Kumar Shukla | pti

The panel shortlisted candidates on the basis of seniority, ACR above a certain cut-off and total experience in investigation and anti-corruption of 100 months or more. Later, the benchmark was diluted, Kharge argued.

Minister Jitendra Singh rebutted Kharge saying a very objective criteria was followed. “It’s rather Mr Kharge who is guilty of trying to manipulate... to accommodate names of his preference.” Kharge said others on the shortlist, including S Javed Ahmed, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and Sudeep Lakhtakia, met the requirement of experience in probing anti-corruption cases.

Shukla, who joined the undivided police force of Madhya Pradesh as additional SP in June 1985, held several important positions in the state police, heading the Economic Offences Wing, anti-terror squad, special task force and the Special Armed Force at various points in time. He assumed charge as DGP on July 1, 2016 during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.Shukla is credited with busting the Chinese SIM BOX-enabled parallel telephone exchanges and several SIMI terror modules. The post of the CBI chief became vacant after a public feud between Alok Verma and his deputy, Rakesh Asthana.