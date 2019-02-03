Home The Sunday Standard

A collection to charm modern women

Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands announced the launch of a new collection in its fine jewellery portfolio, Charmed.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands announced the launch of a new collection in its fine jewellery portfolio, Charmed. The new collection has been launched with an aim to target independent women who are not afraid to wear their attitude on their sleeves. The range consists of stylish charms that come under different categories. The starting price is `1,600, and the pieces are available at all Mia Stores in the country and online. 

The different categories under the Charmed collection include Nostalgia, Spirituality, Treasures, Wanderlust and Moments.Speaking about the new collection, Bhavishya Kelappan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq stated, “The young, modern Indian woman of today is one who wears her heart on her sleeve and does not shy away from it. You will find the woman of today voicing her thoughts and expressing her feelings, and Mia has decided to embrace this.

With the launch of our Charmed collection, we want women to experience jewellery that is more than just a statement. Each piece bears an individual meaning that brings to life the wearer’s attitude and expression, and we at Mia want to celebrate each moment with them that is worth cherishing.  

Sharing his view on the new collection, Mr. Sandeep Kulhalli, Seniro VP, Retail & Marketing, Jewellery Division said, “There is growing demand for fashionable fine jewellery amongst young women and we felt it important to tap this space. With the #MeInAction brand campaign that Mia prides itself for, the aim of our team is to connect with the attitude with which the modern woman of today carries herself. It is the youth of today  who have the power to change the game, and we are proud to highlight this aspect.”

With the launch of this new collection, Mia wants to embrace every moment in life, whether an experience, a memory or a throwback that the wearer will always cherish. It could be something as simple as the memory of you graduating with your friends. These are usually thoughts from within, and Mia by Tanishq is here to help express those emotions. Bringing about the art of storytelling, to relive that moment and to reflect upon your life, the collection is a perfect buy for the woman of today.

For the independent, woman of today

The new jewellery collection has been launched with an aim to target independent women who are not afraid to wear their attitude on their sleeves. The different categories under the Charmed collection include Nostalgia, Spirituality, Treasures, Wanderlust and Moments.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp