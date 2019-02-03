A collection to charm modern women

Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most fashionable jewellery brands announced the launch of a new collection in its fine jewellery portfolio, Charmed. The new collection has been launched with an aim to target independent women who are not afraid to wear their attitude on their sleeves. The range consists of stylish charms that come under different categories. The starting price is `1,600, and the pieces are available at all Mia Stores in the country and online.

The different categories under the Charmed collection include Nostalgia, Spirituality, Treasures, Wanderlust and Moments.Speaking about the new collection, Bhavishya Kelappan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq stated, “The young, modern Indian woman of today is one who wears her heart on her sleeve and does not shy away from it. You will find the woman of today voicing her thoughts and expressing her feelings, and Mia has decided to embrace this.

With the launch of our Charmed collection, we want women to experience jewellery that is more than just a statement. Each piece bears an individual meaning that brings to life the wearer’s attitude and expression, and we at Mia want to celebrate each moment with them that is worth cherishing.

Sharing his view on the new collection, Mr. Sandeep Kulhalli, Seniro VP, Retail & Marketing, Jewellery Division said, “There is growing demand for fashionable fine jewellery amongst young women and we felt it important to tap this space. With the #MeInAction brand campaign that Mia prides itself for, the aim of our team is to connect with the attitude with which the modern woman of today carries herself. It is the youth of today who have the power to change the game, and we are proud to highlight this aspect.”

With the launch of this new collection, Mia wants to embrace every moment in life, whether an experience, a memory or a throwback that the wearer will always cherish. It could be something as simple as the memory of you graduating with your friends. These are usually thoughts from within, and Mia by Tanishq is here to help express those emotions. Bringing about the art of storytelling, to relive that moment and to reflect upon your life, the collection is a perfect buy for the woman of today.

For the independent, woman of today

The new jewellery collection has been launched with an aim to target independent women who are not afraid to wear their attitude on their sleeves. The different categories under the Charmed collection include Nostalgia, Spirituality, Treasures, Wanderlust and Moments.