A sneak peek into the coolest eyewear to suit every sensibility

The Monk, India’s first-ever invite-only premium eyewear brand presents its greatly admired masterpiece, the Philosopher range.

Published: 03rd February 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kaushani Banerjee

The Philosopher range

The Monk, India’s first-ever invite-only premium eyewear brand presents its greatly admired masterpiece, the Philosopher range. A perfect medley of style and comfort, this much-celebrated eyewear range promises a phenomenal look without feeling too heavy. Being the original inventor of Philosopher, The Monk is synonymous with trendsetting and exceptional designs for a fashion-forward look. From wintery to sun-soaked days, you can now channel the edgier version of you by sporting the ultra-trendy eyewear by The Monk. 

Staying true to its name, The Philosopher is driven by innovative designing for an apt acetate ratio. Whether you are going for a hipster or a suave look, one can never go wrong with vintage-inspired chunky glasses to make a statement.With a price range at `9,999, it is availabile at Themonk.co.in.

