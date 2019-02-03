A sneak peek into the coolest eyewear to suit every sensibility

The Monk, India’s first-ever invite-only premium eyewear brand presents its greatly admired masterpiece, the Philosopher range. A perfect medley of style and comfort, this much-celebrated eyewear range promises a phenomenal look without feeling too heavy. Being the original inventor of Philosopher, The Monk is synonymous with trendsetting and exceptional designs for a fashion-forward look. From wintery to sun-soaked days, you can now channel the edgier version of you by sporting the ultra-trendy eyewear by The Monk.

Staying true to its name, The Philosopher is driven by innovative designing for an apt acetate ratio. Whether you are going for a hipster or a suave look, one can never go wrong with vintage-inspired chunky glasses to make a statement.With a price range at `9,999, it is availabile at Themonk.co.in.