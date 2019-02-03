Air quality remains ‘very poor’ as light rain hits cleansing process

Home The Sunday Standard

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Tourists

Tourists out and about on a chilly Saturday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9°C on the day | NAVEEN KUMAR

NEW DELHI:  The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.  Experts pointed out that “little showers” in the morning became a “stumbling block” in dispersion of pollutants as they introduced huge moisture in air. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 332, in ‘very poor’ category, as per data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

“This is a typical scenario when little showers become a stumbling block to dispersion of pollutants in spite of not so calm surface wind conditions, by introducing huge amount of moisture to make air heavy. Add to this a drop in temperature, which causes difficulty in the process of dispersion of pollutants,” read a statement issued by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Concentration of harmful pollutants –PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 – in city’s ambient air was recorded as high as 148 and 225 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) respectively, as per SAFAR. The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3 respectively.

According to the forecast, the air quality is likely to deteriorate on Sunday as wind sped is expected to slow down. It is expected to improve to ‘moderate’ after two days.While 30 areas in Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, three recorded ‘poor’ and two ‘moderate’, as per data from CPCB monitoring stations.
Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while in Gurugram, it was ‘poor’.

When breathing is a hazard

