Airtel expects low-end users to leave 

Effective October-December 2018 quarter, the company has modified its customer base measurement to represent only transacting and revenue generating customers.

Having lost nearly 5.7 crore customers in December alone, telecom major Bharti Airtel’s managing director and chief executive Gopal Vittal told participants of an earnings call that the firm expects low-end customers to leave its network. 

“This quarter we lost 49 million customers which are marginal customers and which were giving us largely incoming only revenue. Definition of customer is now revenue earning customers from service revenue rather than incoming revenue,” Vittal said on the call.

