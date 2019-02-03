Home The Sunday Standard

Assam students protest Citizenship Bill

The contentious Bill has sparked violent protests in Assam and across the Northeast.

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The bill has sparked intense debate

The bill has sparked intense debate

NEW DELHI:  A group of about 50 students, hailing from Assam and studying in different universities in the national capital, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to hold a protest against the central government over the “communal” Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing session. They sat near the iconic landmark holding up placards saying, “No to Citizenship Amendment Bill”, “Protect regional languages and cultural ethos from fading away” and “Down with Citizenship Amendment Bill”, among others.

The contentious Bill, which has sparked violent protests in Assam and across the Northeast, seeks to provide citizenship or permanent resident status to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The immigrants include Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and Christians, among others. The Bill also threatens to plunge Assam into administrative chaos and political instability, as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner in the ruling coalition, withdrew support to the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding immediate rollback of the proposed amendment. 

Anshuman Sarma, 30, a researcher at JNU, said the BJP had made the issue of illegal immigration “even more complex for the Northeast state, which has been drawing immigrants in droves from central India and Bangladesh for over a century”. He said the Bill stands to affect the entire country. “When you change the basic criteria for citizenship by according resident status to people on the basis of religion, it is an attack on the Constitution,” Sarma said.

Nayan Jyoti, another protester, said, “The Bill is a threat to the secular ethos of our Constitution. The government is, perhaps, not awake to the implications of this Bill.”He said that for Assam, the issue of illegal immigration has been “long-drawn”. To resolve the conflict between the immigrants and the Assam natives, the 30-year-old Phd student stressed on the need for a dialogue between the governments of India and Bangladesh. 

“The northeast region, more than any other part of the country, has suffered the impact of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The government has sought to impose its will on the people by controlling democratic institutions. This Bill appears to be a ploy to take demographic control of the state,” Jyoti said.

He feared that in a decade or two, native languages in the northeast might disappear. 

“This Bill would create the basis for mistrust and insecurity, not just cultural but also political. It will also affect the economic rights of Assamese people. We all wish for a world without borders, but the rights of native people and indigenous communities have to be a priority for the government,” Jyoti said.

Raginee Sarmah, a 20-year-old BA Honours student at Delhi University (DU), said that the Bill is a reflection of the government’s “agenda to make India a Hindu Rashtra”. “The ruling party (BJP) is pedalling its agenda through this Bill. They are changing the criteria to become a citizen of this country,” she said.

Why the Bill has stoked fire in the Northeast

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has sparked violent protests in Assam and across the Northeast, seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan     

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp