Assam students protest Citizenship Bill

NEW DELHI: A group of about 50 students, hailing from Assam and studying in different universities in the national capital, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to hold a protest against the central government over the “communal” Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing session. They sat near the iconic landmark holding up placards saying, “No to Citizenship Amendment Bill”, “Protect regional languages and cultural ethos from fading away” and “Down with Citizenship Amendment Bill”, among others.

The contentious Bill, which has sparked violent protests in Assam and across the Northeast, seeks to provide citizenship or permanent resident status to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The immigrants include Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and Christians, among others. The Bill also threatens to plunge Assam into administrative chaos and political instability, as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner in the ruling coalition, withdrew support to the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding immediate rollback of the proposed amendment.

Anshuman Sarma, 30, a researcher at JNU, said the BJP had made the issue of illegal immigration “even more complex for the Northeast state, which has been drawing immigrants in droves from central India and Bangladesh for over a century”. He said the Bill stands to affect the entire country. “When you change the basic criteria for citizenship by according resident status to people on the basis of religion, it is an attack on the Constitution,” Sarma said.

Nayan Jyoti, another protester, said, “The Bill is a threat to the secular ethos of our Constitution. The government is, perhaps, not awake to the implications of this Bill.”He said that for Assam, the issue of illegal immigration has been “long-drawn”. To resolve the conflict between the immigrants and the Assam natives, the 30-year-old Phd student stressed on the need for a dialogue between the governments of India and Bangladesh.

“The northeast region, more than any other part of the country, has suffered the impact of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The government has sought to impose its will on the people by controlling democratic institutions. This Bill appears to be a ploy to take demographic control of the state,” Jyoti said.

He feared that in a decade or two, native languages in the northeast might disappear.

“This Bill would create the basis for mistrust and insecurity, not just cultural but also political. It will also affect the economic rights of Assamese people. We all wish for a world without borders, but the rights of native people and indigenous communities have to be a priority for the government,” Jyoti said.

Raginee Sarmah, a 20-year-old BA Honours student at Delhi University (DU), said that the Bill is a reflection of the government’s “agenda to make India a Hindu Rashtra”. “The ruling party (BJP) is pedalling its agenda through this Bill. They are changing the criteria to become a citizen of this country,” she said.

Why the Bill has stoked fire in the Northeast

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has sparked violent protests in Assam and across the Northeast, seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan