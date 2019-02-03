Baazaar was quite a nice experience: Rohan Mehra

Shilajit Mitra By

Of the many star-kids who made their Bollywood debuts in 2018, one such name was Rohan Mehra, son of yesteryear actor Vinod Mehra and Kiran Mehra. Rohan’s debut film, Baazaar, directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, may not have amassed enough critical or commercial acclaim, but the actor feels satisfied to have made a sizable entry in Bollywood.

“I was quite overwhelmed by the audience reaction to Baazaar, which showed in whatever box-office numbers the film did. I think we were making a bit of a niche film, because it’s difficult to tell a story about the stock market in a mainstream way. After the film released, a lot of people reached out and said I had done a good job. So it was quite a nice experience for me,” he said.

After the death of Vinod Mehra (aged 45) in 1990, Rohan and his sister, Soniya, grew up in Mombasa, Kenya with their mother and grandparents. Rohan got a degree in econometrics and mathematics from the University of Nottingham, UK and was prepping to become investment banker when he decided to give cinema and acting a shot. “I am attracted to the arts in general.

Growing up, I was interested in photography and music. I still play the guitar and compose and record my own music. Acting became a serious passion for me later on. What I love most about the craft is that you get to create and play different characters. Like in Baazaar, I was focused on bringing the character of Rizwan Ahmed to life. I wasn’t bothered about my looks or how my persona was coming across on screen. I was only interested in doing justice to the character.”

Up next, Rohan has signed his upcoming film with Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg’s production house Ellipsis Entertainment. The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to go on floors this year and is adapted from an international script.