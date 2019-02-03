Be alert and listen to nature, says Jayashree

Rajkumari sharma tankha By

Kolkata-based artist Jayashree Chakravarty is drawn to lines that she perceives in nature, where everything appears webbed and connected. From roots to stems, from textures to armatures, twigs to creepers, the continuity of linear patterns and their formations have always fascinated her. They symbolize the immanence of nature as a ‘wired ecology’. And that’s the name of her solo exhibition, currently on at Akar Prakar Gallery, Defence Colony. Her works show how the elements of nature change with passing years.

“I took this title from Roobina Karode’s essay because it speaks of how I see nature and in the colours of nature, the lines that form along the plants, its roots, everything, it speaks to me. And my works are but mere reactions to these words. That is how the linear quality developed. Then the word “wired ecology” occurred,” she says. Nature is not just her subject, but substance as well. Through her art, she calls for a less divisive earth.

“Humans have eaten the natural space. The erstwhile green areas have become claustrophobic, concrete jungles. We don’t respect the presence of trees and plants,” she says, the pain evident in her words. It is this pain which makes her create such beautiful art works using delicate roots, dry leaves and flowers, twigs and medicinal seeds.

“When we talk of weeds, we do not regard the medicinal value of them. For example: tulsi, lemongrass, neem, thankuni, durbakash, they carry anti-septic properties. We do not realize what we throw away. In my work I have preserved them and said that eventually they will not survive if we continue to blatantly disregard them. Or their numbers will reduce sharply. I have tried to raise this very pertinent point for my viewers,” she says.

Jayashree’s art works are layered, and these layers are created using paper, plant material, fabric and mud. “My father was an Army doctor and my sister is a scientist, I saw them examining slides. Those slides were always rectangular in shape. But when seen through microscope, one could make out all the details on the glass, especially the lines. Similarly, if you go behind my work too, you will see minute details which would go unnoticed to a normal eye,” she says.

A product of Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan and MS University of Baroda, Jayashree’s shift towards nature happened sometime in 1990s, when she started noticing the visible effects of climate change on the seasons. “We have disrupted the natural cycle. We have disobeyed the decision-making process of nature. Now one cannot tell one season from the other, the essence of each has miserably blended. It’s a sign through which nature is telling us —what goes around comes around,” she says.“One must be alert and listen to nature,” she says as a parting shot. Now, that’s more of a warning than statement. If we understand it, that is!