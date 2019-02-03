Bharat Rang Mahotsav has lined up 111 national and international acts for all

Kaushani Banerjee By

The 20th Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) of the National School of Drama (NSD) was attended by the who’s who from the world of arts. Minister of State for Culture Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Arjun Deo Charan, Acting Chairman, NSD Society, danseuse and theatre artiste, Dr Sonal Mansingh, eminent theatre director and former Director of NSD, Ram Gopal Bajaj and the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Arun Goel, IAS, was the special guest at the ceremony held at Kamani Auditorium .

Talking about the significance of arts Mahesh Sharma said, “ This country applauds those who give back to the society. This country of 132 crores is bound together by culture and art. Our Prime Minister once told me that rich heritage and culture is our strength. Our art is our lifeline. We should use the power of art for the sake of humanity.”

(Above) A still from the performance of

the play We Teach Sir

The 20th edition of the theatre festival will show 111 national and international acts across the capital till February 21, while there will also be parallel festivals running in cities across India such as Dibrugarh (February 4 to 10), Varanasi (February 7 to 13), Ranchi (February 9 to 15), Mysore (February 11 to 17), and Rajkot (February 13 to 19).

Interestingly, the students of NSD graduate programme will present their own plays such as Vacant Lot (Apporva), Encryption (Susheel Kant Mishra) and Privacy (Ajay Khatri). The festival also commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and will stage four plays based on his philosophy and life including Bapu (Bengali; Samir Biswas), Stay Yet A While (English; M K Raina), Satya Ke Prayog, based on Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography (Hindi; Devendra Raj Ankur) and Hind Swaraj (Hindi; Arjun Deo Charan).

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a 50-minute musical performance Karanthke Rang based on the compositions of late B V Karanth, directed by Amod Bhatt and presented by Rangpurva group, Mumbai.

Karanth was a well-known director, actor and musician of modern Indian theatre in Kannada as well as Hindi. His plays like Jokumara Swamy, Sankranti, Huchu Kudure, and Oedipus were trendsetters, which touched upon aspects of language, music, songs and stylisation.

Karanth’s use of unusual instruments such as wood, stones, etc. in creating music and his ability to blend contemporary, classical and folk genres reflected his originality and style. He was an alumnus of batch 1962 of the National School of Drama and later became its director.

WATCH OUT NATIONAL

‘Aurat!Aurat! Aurat!’ (Hindustani; Naseeruddin Shah) at KamaniAuditoruim on Feb 4, 7pm onwards

‘Shifa…The Healing’ (Hindi; Teekam Joshi),Abhimanch, Feb 5, 8.30pm onwards

‘PaglaGhoda’ (Hindi; Bipin Kumar), LTG auditorium, Feb 8, 5.30pm onwards

‘The Dumb Waiter’ (Manipuri; ThawaiThiyam), LTG Auditorium, Feb 9, 8.30pm onwards

‘Swabhavjata’ (Hindi; Baharul Islam), Sri Ram Centre, Feb 11, 4pm onwards

‘TajmahalKa Tender’ (Hindi; ChittaranjanTripathi) Sri Ram Centre, Feb 12, 4pm onwards

INTERNATIONAL

‘My Sweet Rotten Heritage’ (English; AnasuyaSubasinghe, Srilanka), LTG Auditorium, Feb 7, 5.30pm onwards

‘The Open Couple’ (Bengali; Sara Zaker, Bangladesh), Sri Ram Centre, Feb 8, 4pm onwards