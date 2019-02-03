Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Vande Mataram

As announced by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the tradition of government officials singing Vande Mataram outside the state secretariat on the first working day of every month came back in a grander form on Friday. A mix of politicians, civilians, school children and cops marched from the Shaurya Smarak memorial to the secretariat. The march ended at the Sardar Patel Park where Nath and other senior ministers sang the national song and then the national anthem. Just after the Nath government came into power, a controversy erupted as the tradition was not being followed.

Gold for Bhopal



Hosts Madhya Pradesh began their campaign at the Junior National Kayaking Championship in Bhopal’s Lower Lake by winning ten medals, which included seven golds. The MP Water Sports Academy won gold medals in the junior K-1 category’s girls and boys sections, while the duo of Sushma Verma and Astha Dangi won in the K-2 class. The hosts also won gold medals in K-4 event in both boys and girls sections. The championship was inaugurated by state’s sports minister Jeetu Patwari, who also took part in the K-4 race and declared the championship open while he himself was perched on a boat.

Three-fold hike in priests honorarium

Continuing with fulfillment of promises made in its assembly poll manifesto, the Congress government has now cleared the decks for a three-fold rise in honorarium for priests in the state. It has been increased threefold from D1,000 to D3,000. Similarly, caretakers of mosques registered with the government would also get the honorarium. The state government will also constitute the Narmada Trust Act and separate trusts for Tapti, Kshipra and Mandakini rivers to crackdown on illegal sand mining activities. Also, the state government has decided to constitute retiring rooms and lodging facilities in famous temples, public relations minister PC Sharma said.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain’s performance

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will perform in the Madhya Pradesh capital after nearly two decades. The Padma Bhushan musician will render a special inaugural tabla performance on the first day of the 10-day event beginning February 13 to mark the 37th Foundation Day of Bharat Bhawan. Besides, the tabla virtuoso’s performance, a dance drama on Ravindra music will be staged by Sama Bhate and Group. An entire day will also be dedicated to folk dances of MP, while literary sessions of poetry and story-telling will also be some other mainstays. Classic films like Do Bigha Zameen and Pinjra will also be screened at the event.

Kumbh Mela trains

Eyeing to cash in on the ongoing Kumbh Mela fervour ahead of next general elections, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state has announced the start of special trains for ferrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Prayagraj (Allahabad). The first of these trains will leave with 3,600 pilgrims on a five-day visit on February 12 from Bhopal. Three more special trains will depart from Burhanpur on February 14, Shivpuri (February 22) and Parasia (Chhindwara) on February 24. There would be a separate tent for the state at the Kumbh Mela which along with an information centre and an exhibition.