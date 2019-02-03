BJP to solicit 10 crore ideas for Sankalp Patra

NEW DELHI: Aiming to rope in a large number of people in preparing “Sankalp patra (agenda for governance)”, the BJP will kick-start a campaign on Sunday to solicit about 10 crore suggestions. The Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Amit Shah will launch the campaign “Bharat ke mann ki Baat, Modi ke sath”.

“This initiative will prove to be a comprehensive step to prepare a blueprint for the future of the country,” Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s media head Anil Baluni said.The BJP has formed various sub-groups for the preparation of the “Sankalp Patra”. Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be heading the sub-group on agriculture. Union Minister Smriti Irani would be heading the sub-group on women empowerment, while Union Minister Thaverchan Gehlot has been tasked to lead the team on social justice and inclusive society.

The BJP vice president Vinay Sahashrabuddhe would head the sub-group on India’s foreign policies, relations with the neighbours, and island countries. Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP B C Khanduri has been tasked to deal with the issues of internal security, Armed forces, terrorism, Maoism. Union Minister of state for Home Affairs Kiran Rijiju would be assisting him.

Union Minister Arun Jaitely would deal with the subject of economy, while Union Minister Prakash Javdekar has been tasked to prepare the papers on education and skill development. Union Ministers Mahesh Sharma, Hardeep Puri would deal with subjects of culture and heritage, and infrastructure respectively.

BJP media head Anil Baluni said the party will aim to get 10 crore suggestions which will be the basis for the “Sankalp Patra” for the polls